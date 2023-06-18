Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.01. 1,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

