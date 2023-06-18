ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) was down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $36.73. Approximately 33,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 12,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

