Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $464.02 and last traded at $463.60, with a volume of 103426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $59,227,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,950,000 after buying an additional 21,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.