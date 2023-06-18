Rudolph V. Renda Buys 7,307 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 7,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $63,863.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,528,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,358,880.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southland Stock Up 4.4 %

Southland stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Southland in the first quarter valued at $97,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Southland in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Southland in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southland in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Southland

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Southland in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Featured Stories

