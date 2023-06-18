Ryan Mangold Sells 816,749 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £1,135,281.11 ($1,420,521.91).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Ryan Mangold bought 107 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($187.44).

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £956.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.71, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49. FirstGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 89.55 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.50 ($1.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.33.

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 143 ($1.79) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 150.33 ($1.88).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Articles

