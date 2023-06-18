Saxon Interests Inc. Has $196,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,524 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

