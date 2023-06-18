Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.21 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

