Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

