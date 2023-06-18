Sca Horus Holdings, Llc Sells 3,440,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $69,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,158,814.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 26.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,659,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,529,000 after purchasing an additional 548,474 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,556,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,407,000 after buying an additional 181,356 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $386,066,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,603 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

