Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

SDGR opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.72 and a beta of 1.05. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 5,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Schrödinger by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

