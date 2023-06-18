Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.26, but opened at $47.00. Schrödinger shares last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 465,333 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schrödinger Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 5,503.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schrödinger by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

