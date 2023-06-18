Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHG opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

