Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHG opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.