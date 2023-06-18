Scott P. Miller Sells 607 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $74.55 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.