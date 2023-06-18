Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

