Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Up 5.6%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.99 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 67,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 133,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Serinus Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -475.00 and a beta of -0.57.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.