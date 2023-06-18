Short Interest in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Decreases By 19.4%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 164,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Freight Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRGT opened at $1.08 on Friday. Freight Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $31.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freight Technologies
About Freight Technologies
Freight Technologies, Inc engages in the development and operation of a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service.
