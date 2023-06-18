Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Drops By 19.6%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 55,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.