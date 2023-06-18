Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Rises By 20.8%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,690,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 19,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. JD.com has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

