Short Interest in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Drops By 17.3%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

