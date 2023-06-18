Short Interest in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Drops By 17.3%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

