Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Critical Comparison

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) and Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Citizen Watch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signet Jewelers 7.27% 40.57% 9.43% Citizen Watch N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Signet Jewelers and Citizen Watch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signet Jewelers 0 3 1 0 2.25 Citizen Watch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus price target of $83.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Signet Jewelers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than Citizen Watch.

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Citizen Watch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signet Jewelers $7.84 billion 0.35 $376.70 million $9.99 6.04 Citizen Watch N/A N/A N/A $319.05 0.09

Signet Jewelers has higher revenue and earnings than Citizen Watch. Citizen Watch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signet Jewelers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Signet Jewelers shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Signet Jewelers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Signet Jewelers pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Citizen Watch pays an annual dividend of $77.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 264.4%. Signet Jewelers pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizen Watch pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signet Jewelers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Signet Jewelers beats Citizen Watch on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile. This segment also engages in jewelry subscription business. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations primarily under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as the provision of diamond polishing services. Signet Jewelers Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Citizen Watch

(Get Rating)

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services. The Machine Tools segment manufactures numerical control automatic lathes. The Devices and Components segment offers light-emitting diode, automotive parts, quartz crystals, micro display devices, and switches. The Electronic Products segment offers calculators, printers, and healthcare equipment. The Others segment manufactures jewelry. The company was founded on May 28, 1930 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.