Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

SBGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

SBGI stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $879.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sinclair by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 724,966 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $11,145,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sinclair by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,967 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sinclair by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

