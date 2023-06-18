Somerset Trust Co Cuts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after acquiring an additional 116,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,571,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,044,000 after buying an additional 533,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after buying an additional 88,743 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,442,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after buying an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.