Somerset Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,566,516,000 after purchasing an additional 414,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.6 %

UNH stock opened at $458.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $426.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

