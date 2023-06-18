Somerset Trust Co Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in Walmart by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 2,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 62.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

