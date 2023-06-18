Somerset Trust Co Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 28,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

MCD stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.