Somerset Trust Co Invests $220,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BC stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

