Somerset Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,447 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $916,572,740,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 513.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $193,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,605.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,708 shares of company stock worth $438,831. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.