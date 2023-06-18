Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SOHO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

