SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $189,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,350,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 994,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,676,000 after purchasing an additional 200,857 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

