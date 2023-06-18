Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

SAVE stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

