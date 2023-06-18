St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.9% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

