St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.97 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

