St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

