Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Shares Down 0.5%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.33. 11,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 64,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

