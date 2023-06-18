Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Shares Down 0.5%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.33. 11,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 64,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.