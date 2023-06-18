Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCM. Raymond James downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $291.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 261,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 101,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

