Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as high as €32.09 ($34.51) and last traded at €31.84 ($34.24). 26,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 279,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.82 ($33.14).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STVN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of €27.54 and a 200 day moving average of €22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €255.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €250.81 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.