Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger Purchases 2,000 Shares

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,472. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

NYSE STC opened at $43.23 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. TheStreet cut Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

