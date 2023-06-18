Stifel Nicolaus Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $180.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.26.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.81. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

