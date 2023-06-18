Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 698 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.65.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

