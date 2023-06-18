StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on BIOLASE to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

