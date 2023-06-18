StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

FISV opened at $119.96 on Friday. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

