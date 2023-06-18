StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.43. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.78 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
Featured Articles
