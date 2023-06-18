StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 188,000 shares of company stock worth $56,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

