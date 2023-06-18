StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $45.79 million, a P/E ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.07. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,305 shares of company stock worth $127,632. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

