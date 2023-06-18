StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $45.79 million, a P/E ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.07. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,305 shares of company stock worth $127,632. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.