StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TESS. William Blair cut TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TESS stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.93. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,097 shares of company stock valued at $450,099. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.