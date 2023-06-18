StockNews.com Downgrades OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.66.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $476,172.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after buying an additional 346,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 19.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,823,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 423,280 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

