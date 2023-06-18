StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GAIA stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.98.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
