StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaia Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

