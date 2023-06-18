StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

