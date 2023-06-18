StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

