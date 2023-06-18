StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIF opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

